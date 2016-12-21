Islamic Center of Lawton Holds Press Conference on Religion Free of Harassment
Today, church leaders and community members gathered at the Islamic Center of Lawton for a press conference on the right to practice religion, free of harassment. The event comes after a possible hate crime on December 7th when a pig carcass was dumped in front of the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|505,542
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|27 min
|Zam Zam
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|43 min
|Joel
|256,124
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|49 min
|Old Pom
|12
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|1 hr
|IslamFASTESTdying...
|6
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For...
|2 hr
|Faith
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC