Islamic Center of Lawton Holds Press Conference on Religion Free of Harassment

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KSWO

Today, church leaders and community members gathered at the Islamic Center of Lawton for a press conference on the right to practice religion, free of harassment. The event comes after a possible hate crime on December 7th when a pig carcass was dumped in front of the center.

