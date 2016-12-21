There are on the Malaysian National News Agency story from Friday, titled Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity Prayer For Malaysia And Ethnic Rohingyas. In it, Malaysian National News Agency reports that:

Islamic agencies and non-governmental organisations in Sabah today joined forces to organise a prayer for Malaysia and Rohingyas as a sign of solidarity and support for ethnic Rohingya Muslims oppressed in Myanmar. The programme managed by the state Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia included a religious talk by Sabah Mufti Datuk Ustaz Bungsu Aziz Jaafar on the importance of unity among Muslims and the fate of the ethnic Rohingyas, as well as performing special Friday congregational prayers at the state mosque.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.