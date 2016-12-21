Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint ...

Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity Prayer For Malaysia And Ethnic Rohingyas

There are 3 comments on the Malaysian National News Agency story from Friday, titled Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity Prayer For Malaysia And Ethnic Rohingyas. In it, Malaysian National News Agency reports that:

Islamic agencies and non-governmental organisations in Sabah today joined forces to organise a prayer for Malaysia and Rohingyas as a sign of solidarity and support for ethnic Rohingya Muslims oppressed in Myanmar. The programme managed by the state Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia included a religious talk by Sabah Mufti Datuk Ustaz Bungsu Aziz Jaafar on the importance of unity among Muslims and the fate of the ethnic Rohingyas, as well as performing special Friday congregational prayers at the state mosque.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,257

Location hidden
#1 Friday
Had Muslims not forced their way into Myanmar, they would not be "oppressed".

Return to your country of origin, viz. Bangladesh.

Zushannah

Netherlands

#2 Friday
shaddap, shlut before i bicthlap you to oblivion!

Islam for idiots

Netherlands

#3 Friday
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
Had Muslims not forced their way into Myanmar, they would not be "oppressed".

Return to your country of origin, viz. Bangladesh.
It is a concerted effort to demonize poor Myanmar or Burma.

