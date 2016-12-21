ISIS execute German Jihadist who fled...

ISIS execute German Jihadist who fled to Syria amid failed gangster rapper dreams

There are 1 comment on the Daily Mail story from 2 hrs ago, titled ISIS execute German Jihadist who fled to Syria amid failed gangster rapper dreams.

ISIS turns against its own: German Jihadist who fled to Syria amid failed dreams of becoming a gangster rapper is executed by fellow brutes after being accused of spying Mario Sciannimanica's mother was contacted by terrorists in Syria earlier this year to say he had been killed in an American air strike. But now it is revealed he was executed by the fanatics he converted to Islam for.

Christian

Netherlands

#1 1 hr ago
Would anybody feel sorry for him, I doubt it. This is the end to those fools who convert to the religion of hate.

