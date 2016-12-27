Iran's Selective Crackdown on ChristiansBy Christopher Dickey
In this season of celebration and contemplation, we are publishing a series of articles about Christians who are prosecuted, imprisoned, and in some cases, threatened with death because of their beliefs. As advocacy groups have made clear, Christians are under pressure from non-Muslim Mexico to non-Muslim China, but they face the most ferocious persecution in the Muslim Middle East, South Asia, and parts of Africa.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry I'm such a fool
|10 min
|Khan
|3
|Why are American women accepting Islam?
|1 hr
|Khan
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Syriana
|506,017
|Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr...
|2 hr
|sameer_hot
|29
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,178
|Putin's Russia: An evil empire
|3 hr
|Khan
|22
|Muslim woman is the cleanest woman
|3 hr
|Jesus h Christ
|97
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|3 hr
|Jesus h Christ
|85
