There are 6 comments on the Religion News Service story from Tuesday, titled Inviting Muslims to Christ. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

As we reach out with the Good News of the Gospel how can we be more effective in our witness by understanding the salvation process in Islam? As we compare the message of the Bible and the Quran shouldn't we be aware of those passages that are mutually exclusive between Christianity and Islam? The result of these five years of prayer and study has been the book Inviting Muslims to Christ , which is available through Amazon here . What do we find when we review the 100 Names of the Lord God and the 99 Names of Allah? These topics, and more, are reviewed in response to passages in the Bible and Quran.

High_End PR Consultant

New York, NY

#1 Wednesday
Invite them for dinner instead and share views.
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out what nice folks they actually are !
Une petite Francaise

Sannois, France

#2 Wednesday
Invite ther to dinner instead and share views!
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out they're swell folks in spite of the demonization campaign the Zionists propagate.
Une petite Francaise

Sannois, France

#3 Wednesday
I felt I should correct post #1.
Destroy the world

Regina, Canada

#4 Wednesday
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Invite them for dinner instead and share views.
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out what nice folks they actually are !
...as they figure out how best to behead you.

Khan

United States

#5 22 hrs ago
High_End PR Consultant wrote:
Invite them for dinner instead and share views.
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out what nice folks they actually are !
The Christians who are good human beings in any country are invited to spend time with the Muslims and learn more about Islam. Most welcome.

Khan is sucking up

Regina, Canada

#6 22 hrs ago
Christians spending time with devil worshippers is casting pearls before swine.

