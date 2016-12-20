Inviting Muslims to Christ
There are 6 comments on the Religion News Service story from Tuesday, titled Inviting Muslims to Christ. In it, Religion News Service reports that:
As we reach out with the Good News of the Gospel how can we be more effective in our witness by understanding the salvation process in Islam? As we compare the message of the Bible and the Quran shouldn't we be aware of those passages that are mutually exclusive between Christianity and Islam? The result of these five years of prayer and study has been the book Inviting Muslims to Christ , which is available through Amazon here . What do we find when we review the 100 Names of the Lord God and the 99 Names of Allah? These topics, and more, are reviewed in response to passages in the Bible and Quran.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.
|
#1 Wednesday
Invite them for dinner instead and share views.
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out what nice folks they actually are !
|
Sannois, France
|
#2 Wednesday
Invite ther to dinner instead and share views!
You'll be pleasantly surprised to find out they're swell folks in spite of the demonization campaign the Zionists propagate.
|
Sannois, France
|
#3 Wednesday
I felt I should correct post #1.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#4 Wednesday
...as they figure out how best to behead you.
|
United States
|
#5 22 hrs ago
The Christians who are good human beings in any country are invited to spend time with the Muslims and learn more about Islam. Most welcome.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#6 22 hrs ago
Christians spending time with devil worshippers is casting pearls before swine.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|505,543
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|31 min
|Zam Zam
|11
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|47 min
|Joel
|256,124
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|54 min
|Old Pom
|12
|Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha
|1 hr
|IslamFASTESTdying...
|6
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For...
|2 hr
|Faith
|5
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC