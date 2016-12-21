Indonesian cops to investigate hardline anti-Ahok Muslim cleric for blasphemy

In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, photo, Muslim protesters hold a banner calling for the arrest of Jakarta's ethnic Chinese and Christian Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as "Ahok", outside the City Hall. Pic: AP INDONESIAN police say they will rope in witnesses as they kick off an investigation into blasphemy allegations against a hardline Muslim cleric who was a key protest leader against Jakarta's Christian governor.

