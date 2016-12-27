Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic ha...

Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner accused of insulting Christianity

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Jakarta: There has been a new twist in the blasphemy saga gripping Indonesia with Islamic hardliner Habib Rizieq reported to police for allegedly insulting Christianity during a sermon on Christmas Day. The latest drama came as the North Jakarta District Court ruled it would proceed with the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, who is facing a maximum five years' jail for allegedly insulting Islam.

