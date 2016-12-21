Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed
An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Faith
|506,096
|If you love the Koran you're evil
|29 min
|I RENOUNCE MO
|16
|Why Muslims(Allah) hates PIGS? (Nov '11)
|43 min
|Chief no Swine
|39
|Putin's Russia: An evil empire
|1 hr
|Khan
|24
|Help with a questionnaire
|1 hr
|Your Sunni friend
|12
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|1 hr
|Khan
|5
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|1 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|43
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,182
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|5 hr
|Gunther
|89
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC