There are on the National Review Online story from 12 hrs ago, titled How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the United Statesby Tom.... In it, National Review Online reports that:

He wants to become an Imam Ataturk, a leader who replaces Turkey's national secularism with autocratic political Islam . But this week, by claiming the United States supports ISIS, Erdogan crossed a line.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Review Online.