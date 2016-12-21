History, Half-Told
In the eastern part of the Roman Empire, the Greek-speaking Byzantines could continue to read Plato and Aristotle in the original. And philosophers in the Islamic world enjoyed an extraordinary degree of access to the Hellenic intellectual heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Glittering Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|30 min
|Aristotle
|1
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|1 hr
|Khan
|96
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith the monkey
|506,130
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Eric
|256,186
|EVIL Islam the EVIL Religion of PERVERTED SEX
|2 hr
|F CK ALLAH MOH
|1
|PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|F CK ALLAH MOH
|46
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|dcool
|348
|Muslims are Peacemakers.
|3 hr
|F CK ALLAH MOH
|46
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC