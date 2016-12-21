History, Half-Told

History, Half-Told

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Glittering Eye

In the eastern part of the Roman Empire, the Greek-speaking Byzantines could continue to read Plato and Aristotle in the original. And philosophers in the Islamic world enjoyed an extraordinary degree of access to the Hellenic intellectual heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Glittering Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 30 min Aristotle 1
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 1 hr Khan 96
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith the monkey 506,130
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr Eric 256,186
EVIL Islam the EVIL Religion of PERVERTED SEX 2 hr F CK ALLAH MOH 1
PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13) 3 hr F CK ALLAH MOH 46
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 3 hr dcool 348
Muslims are Peacemakers. 3 hr F CK ALLAH MOH 46
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC