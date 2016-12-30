First mosque in Dubuque opens
There are 1 comment on the KWWL-TV Waterloo story from 13 hrs ago, titled First mosque in Dubuque opens. In it, KWWL-TV Waterloo reports that:
They're especially thankful for this new space, finally a mosque of their own -- the first one in Dubuque. "You see a lot of people from Middle Eastern backgrounds, we have people from Asia, from India, from Pakistan even Europe," said Rami El-Tibi, president of the Islamic center.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
|
United States
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Whenever I feel lonely and sad, I call my dog - Mandy, lift up her tail, and put my tongue inside herAsshole. My loneliness disappears instantly.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|506,661
|Nice Work, Barry: Hardline Islamists Gain Groun...
|41 min
|Don Drysdale
|3
|Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democrati...
|43 min
|Don Drysdale
|3
|One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity
|53 min
|nobody
|17
|Bacon on mosque offender dies in prison
|1 hr
|RitaY RasulAllah
|2
|Close Proximity Is Better For You TOM.
|1 hr
|RitaY RasulAllah
|2
|Muslims are immoral
|2 hr
|Religion of violence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC