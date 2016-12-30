There are on the KWWL-TV Waterloo story from 13 hrs ago, titled First mosque in Dubuque opens. In it, KWWL-TV Waterloo reports that:

They're especially thankful for this new space, finally a mosque of their own -- the first one in Dubuque. "You see a lot of people from Middle Eastern backgrounds, we have people from Asia, from India, from Pakistan even Europe," said Rami El-Tibi, president of the Islamic center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.