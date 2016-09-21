Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know
There are 6 comments on the Final Call story from Wednesday, titled Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know. In it, Final Call reports that:
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Munir Muhammad, host of Muhammad and Friends greet one another at the studio of The Coalition for the Remembrance of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad ahead of a Dec. 11 interview. Photos: Haroon Rajaee CHICAGO- Cold temperatures and the first significant snowfall of the winter season in the "Windy City" did not quell the excitement and uplifting spirit of a recent power-packed interview by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan on Muhammad and Friends, hosted by Munir Muhammad.
Regina, Canada
#1 Wednesday
Uh huh.
Consistent?
Well he's been a consistent racist a hole for decades, so I guess one could say that...
Since: Apr 13
1,254
Location hidden
#3 Wednesday
Wasn't he one of the many who were keen on leaving the United States if Trump won?
Since: Apr 12
5,181
#4 Wednesday
No, actually he sort of supported Trump, surprisingly :)
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/09/21/far...
#5 Wednesday
he's just another crazy mooslimb jihadist that happens to be black and into bowties, other than that, not much to him or his bald, bowtied, dark shades followers.
#6 Wednesday
Go away pedo!
You were not invited!
And quit gawking at your d!ck, you pervert !
#7 Wednesday
It's not surprising because, imo, he is a reactionary nutcase wrapped in some sort of authoritarian, "religious" dogma, like so much of the white, fundamentalist right wing is.
