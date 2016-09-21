Farrakhan: The most consistent Black ...

Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know

There are 6 comments on the Final Call story from Wednesday, titled Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know. In it, Final Call reports that:

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Munir Muhammad, host of Muhammad and Friends greet one another at the studio of The Coalition for the Remembrance of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad ahead of a Dec. 11 interview. Photos: Haroon Rajaee CHICAGO- Cold temperatures and the first significant snowfall of the winter season in the "Windy City" did not quell the excitement and uplifting spirit of a recent power-packed interview by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan on Muhammad and Friends, hosted by Munir Muhammad.

Confused Rabbeen

Regina, Canada

#1 Wednesday
Uh huh.

Consistent?

Well he's been a consistent racist a hole for decades, so I guess one could say that...

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,254

Location hidden
#3 Wednesday
Confused Rabbeen wrote:
Uh huh.

Consistent?

Well he's been a consistent racist a hole for decades, so I guess one could say that...
Wasn't he one of the many who were keen on leaving the United States if Trump won?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rusty Tin Can

Since: Apr 12

5,181

San Jose, CA

#4 Wednesday
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
<quoted text>

Wasn't he one of the many who were keen on leaving the United States if Trump won?
No, actually he sort of supported Trump, surprisingly :)

http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/09/21/far...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fairykhan

Albuquerque, NM

#5 Wednesday
he's just another crazy mooslimb jihadist that happens to be black and into bowties, other than that, not much to him or his bald, bowtied, dark shades followers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Romeo

New York, NY

#6 Wednesday
Rusty Tin Can wrote:
No, actually he sort of supported Trump, surprisingly ...
Go away pedo!
You were not invited!

And quit gawking at your d!ck, you pervert !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#7 Wednesday
Rusty Tin Can wrote:
<quoted text>
No, actually he sort of supported Trump, surprisingly :)
It's not surprising because, imo, he is a reactionary nutcase wrapped in some sort of authoritarian, "religious" dogma, like so much of the white, fundamentalist right wing is.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

