Farrakhan sees a new opening for black separatist message

In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaks during a rally to mark the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Farrakhan said black men and women should forsake foul language and violence against each other and that if things don't change in the black community, participating in the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March is just "vanity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.