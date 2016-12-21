'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many...

'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths embrace the Christmas season

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 5 hrs ago, titled 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths embrace the Christmas season. In it, CBC News reports that:

Sara is a P.E.I. native who graduated from the University of King's College in Halifax. N.S., with a Bachelor of Journalism degree.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,259

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
>>>Islamic star and crescent symbol, with a Christian cross in the background<<<

Of course, the Christian cross moves to the back and vanishes ...

My foot.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Jesus h Christ 505,940
News Islam shows fastest growing religion on earth: ... (Nov '06) 4 min Barnsweb 1,468
News Farrakhan: The most consistent Black man you know 7 min Qasooma 7
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 12 min Hunter L 256,171
News Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr... 15 min Jesus h Christ 19
Did TOM Slip Up And Post RICHMOND? 1 hr Ravaan 3
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 1 hr dcool 336
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC