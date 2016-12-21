Desist from all forms of ungodly act,...

Desist from all forms of ungodly act, Sheikh Eleha tells Muslims

Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Speaking at the Turbanning and Award ceremony of Ekemode central Mosque in Igando new town Lagos, Chief Imam, Daaru Na'im central Mosque Isheri-Olofin, Asheikh Imran Abdul-Majeed Eleha gave the charge urging Muslims to desist from all forms of ungodly act. According to him: "Muslims Awarded and Turbanned worldwide should not be involved in an act that would drag Islam into the mod but rather exhibit Godly character worth emulating by everybody which is an act of Ibada."

Chicago, IL

