Dawson's Muslim Students Association ...

Dawson's Muslim Students Association targeted by far-right group

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Dawson's Muslim Students Association targeted by far-right group. In it, CBC News reports that:

Nevin Hoque, president of Dawson College's Muslim Students Association, helped organize the Islamic Awareness Day event that prompted the outcry. Dawson College and its Muslim Students Association have become the targets of criticism by members of a far-right group in Quebec that claims to be concerned about the rise of radical Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,254

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
I am not for far-right groups, but compared to Islam, I prefer them. The Muslim Students Association is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, and what the Muslim Brotherhood has in mind for the United States and other Western countries, is well know.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Rudolpho Laspari 505,542
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 29 min Zam Zam 11
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 45 min Joel 256,124
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 51 min Old Pom 12
Muslims are Peacemakers. Ha Ha Ha Ha 1 hr IslamFASTESTdying... 6
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 1 hr Faith 5
News Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For... 2 hr Faith 5
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 4 hr Old Pom 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC