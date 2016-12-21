Dawson's Muslim Students Association targeted by far-right group
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Dawson's Muslim Students Association targeted by far-right group.
Nevin Hoque, president of Dawson College's Muslim Students Association, helped organize the Islamic Awareness Day event that prompted the outcry. Dawson College and its Muslim Students Association have become the targets of criticism by members of a far-right group in Quebec that claims to be concerned about the rise of radical Islam.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
I am not for far-right groups, but compared to Islam, I prefer them. The Muslim Students Association is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, and what the Muslim Brotherhood has in mind for the United States and other Western countries, is well know.
