Christian students designing shelter for Syrian-refugee camps
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled Christian students designing shelter for Syrian-refugee camps. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Grace Littlefield is one of several engineering students at Cedarville University, a Christian school, who are studying Islam and the Syrian refugee crisis to see how best to build a shelter. When thinking of how to design something that she probably will never use, Grace Littlefield puts herself in the shoes of a Syrian refugee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Isn't that charming?
Canada sends high school students to the Middle East to teach them how to dig wells and now we have other kids showing them how to provide shelter.
What's wrong with the people in the ME? Have they lost all their intelligence? One of the worlds oldest societies has forgotten how to find water?
It's got to be an infection of Muslim stupidity from centuries of inbreeding.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|MUQ2
|256,187
|How can we stop Racism in America?
|1 hr
|Khan
|1
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|2 hr
|Aristotle
|1
|Islam now is the fastest religion in the world
|3 hr
|Khan
|96
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Faith the monkey
|506,130
|EVIL Islam the EVIL Religion of PERVERTED SEX
|5 hr
|F CK ALLAH MOH
|1
|PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|F CK ALLAH MOH
|46
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC