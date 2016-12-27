Christian students designing shelter ...

Christian students designing shelter for Syrian-refugee camps

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled Christian students designing shelter for Syrian-refugee camps. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Grace Littlefield is one of several engineering students at Cedarville University, a Christian school, who are studying Islam and the Syrian refugee crisis to see how best to build a shelter. When thinking of how to design something that she probably will never use, Grace Littlefield puts herself in the shoes of a Syrian refugee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Khan

Regina, Canada

#1 17 hrs ago
Isn't that charming?

Canada sends high school students to the Middle East to teach them how to dig wells and now we have other kids showing them how to provide shelter.

What's wrong with the people in the ME? Have they lost all their intelligence? One of the worlds oldest societies has forgotten how to find water?

It's got to be an infection of Muslim stupidity from centuries of inbreeding.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr MUQ2 256,187
How can we stop Racism in America? 1 hr Khan 1
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 2 hr Aristotle 1
Islam now is the fastest religion in the world 3 hr Khan 96
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Faith the monkey 506,130
EVIL Islam the EVIL Religion of PERVERTED SEX 5 hr F CK ALLAH MOH 1
PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13) 5 hr F CK ALLAH MOH 46
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC