Certainly One Way to Do It
There are 2 comments on the Daily Pundit story from 1 hr ago, titled Certainly One Way to Do It. In it, Daily Pundit reports that:
The Chinese government has destroyed thousands of mosques over the past three months in the restive Xinjiang region in Beijing's latest attempt to "rectify" the largely Muslim population there, RFA's Uyghur Service has learned. Under the "Mosque Rectification" campaign launched by the Chinese Central Ethnic-Religious Affairs Department and overseen by the local police, the mosques were demolished as a way to sort out dilapidated buildings that allegedly posed a safety threat for worshippers in the Uyghur Autonomous Region, officials told RFA.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Pundit.
Regina, Canada
#1 1 hr ago
Three cheers for the Chinese. Destroying cult mosques should be every governments first priority beacause they are a threat to security and peace.
I'm buying bulldozer stocks.
Netherlands
#2 1 hr ago
Yes three cheers for China, the world has to take their example. Mosques and Koran must be banned in all non Muslim countries. Sooner or later the world will realize the danger this evil cult Islam posses to humanity.
