Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
There are 12 comments on the American Thinker story from Tuesday, titled Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony. In it, American Thinker reports that:
A Muslim assassin murdered Russia's ambassador to Turkey yesterday and was shortly thereafter killed. He said he killed the ambassador because Russia is committing atrocities in Aleppo, Syria.
|
#1 Wednesday
This Ed Straker is just another lying piece of sh!t !
Russia, Syria and Iran are not committing crimes in Syria ... they're just killing the terrorists the US created, financed (and still finances), trained, armed and let loose in the ME !
This lying POS is probably getting emoluments from the US weapon industry to post his crap.
|
#2 Wednesday
And the sack of manure doesn't ask the question WHY WAS HE KILLED AFTER THE DEED ?
He obviously wasn't a danger to anyone anymore as he did not shoot at the audience there.
Mhmmm ... strange.
|
#3 Wednesday
The strange silence and ignorance on the brutal massacre of Muslims in Allepo, Burma, Kashmir and Palestine is very deplorable and uncivilized.
The UN is just an instrument of the Western world and USA.
The Muslim world must wake up and establish a Muslim NATO and possibly develop the most advanced nuclear weapon system for its self defense.
Enough is enough.
|
London, UK
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Muslims worship a racist imperialist fuhrer who ordered his followers to fight jihad and kill pagans wherever they find them. Izlam has committed genocides of Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Zoroastrians, Jews, christians and then the butchers of izlam cry when the pagans fight back.
|
Netherlands
|
#5 12 hrs ago
So for you to make nuclear weapons to use against us, we have to teach you all kinds of sciences in our own countries or open schools like in the past to teach you on how to add up 2+2 is 4. There was no massacre in the four places you mentioned. Poor Israel is your usual suspect, you will condemn them on whatever good they do. In Aleppo ask the evil Saudis why they started the conflict in the first place, as for Burma and Kashmir, they are only protecting their sovereign territories from Muslim invaders. The hate campaign against Burma by Aljazeerah and Arabs subsidized Western media is hard to believe. It sounds like the campaign against poor Christian country of Serbia in the past. Now people has opened their eyes and your hate campaigns in support of those four places will never hold water.
|
Saint Louis, MO
|
#6 8 hrs ago
Shut that smelly gash in your face, you filthy junkie back-alley vv#ore!
Stick to smoking crack, Dutchy Junkie !
|
#7 7 hrs ago
I hope you get to say that to him face-to-face. Then your face will get planted in the dirt.
|
Netherlands
|
#8 5 hrs ago
He is a coward dirty Muslim, he wouldn't dare that. He hides somewhere and try his best that no one discuss about evil Islam by cyber bullying. He sure will be found soon.
|
“Politics=Comedy”
Since: Nov 16
47
Location hidden
|
#9 5 hrs ago
LOL. Tough luck you Muslim donkey.
|
Berlin, Germany
|
#10 4 hrs ago
In another thread the poster you replied to claimed to be a "she" .
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Oh but we all know already who the little Muslim is: TOM Fontaine of Richmond, Pittsfield, MA !
Google Tommex and you'll see his face too.
Or just google "Tom Fontaine"
Same result!
|
#12 3 hrs ago
Hi Tiger!
Nice to see you around.
Let's have some fun!
|
|
