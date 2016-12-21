Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison Named DNC Chair
There are 2 comments on the Mediaite.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison Named DNC Chair. In it, Mediaite.com reports that:
While appearing on Fox Business today to express criticism of Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on Israel, famed law professor Alan Dershowitz insisted that if the Democratic National Committee went with a certain choice for its leadership, he'd no longer call himself a Democrat. Speaking to host Sandra Smith , Dershowitz slammed the possibility of Rep. Keith Ellison being named the new DNC Chairman, pointing to Ellison's association with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, who is well-known for his anti-Semitic views.
#1 3 hrs ago
And I'll resign from islam if myVagina is not mutilated soon.
#2 39 min ago
The fact the the Democrat party is now so looney left that Ellison would even be considered for leadership is reason enough for any sane person to avoid them like the plague.
