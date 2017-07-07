Celebrations coincide with Buddhism's increasing popularity
The 2016 census shows Australians are less religious than ever before, but one religion is maintaining its popularity, with diverse celebrations planned across the country this weekend. The number of Australians who in the census reported having no religion increased from 13 per cent in 1991 to 30 per cent in 2016, while the number of Christians dropped from 74 per cent to 52 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|Jun 27
|TJa
|2
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun '17
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May '17
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC