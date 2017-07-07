Celebrations coincide with Buddhism's...

Celebrations coincide with Buddhism's increasing popularity

The 2016 census shows Australians are less religious than ever before, but one religion is maintaining its popularity, with diverse celebrations planned across the country this weekend. The number of Australians who in the census reported having no religion increased from 13 per cent in 1991 to 30 per cent in 2016, while the number of Christians dropped from 74 per cent to 52 per cent.

Chicago, IL

