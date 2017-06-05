UC San Diego's Connections with the D...

UC San Diego's Connections with the Dalai Lama Run Deep

During his June 2017 visit to the University of California San Diego , His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama will share messages of global compassion, with an emphasis on education, scientific inquiry and global responsibilityall values that deeply align with UC San Diego's academic mission. "These are the ideals we aim to instill in our UC San Diego faculty, staff and students," said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

