This Class XII topper from Ahmedabad ...

This Class XII topper from Ahmedabad has decided to become a monk

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Merinews

India is a country known for its vast religious diversity. Many religious communities exist within the geographical boundaries of our country like Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC