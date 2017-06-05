Sri Lanka PM calls on people to respect other religions and coexist in peace
June 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today called on the Sri Lankans to learn to respect other religions, cultures and individuals for peaceful coexistence. In a message to mark the Poson Poya Day, today, the Premier asked the people to follow the "hallowed principles of non-violence and compassion" enshrined in Buddhism to coexist in peace and harmony.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
