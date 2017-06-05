Sri Lanka PM calls on people to respe...

Sri Lanka PM calls on people to respect other religions and coexist in peace

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Colombo Page

June 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today called on the Sri Lankans to learn to respect other religions, cultures and individuals for peaceful coexistence. In a message to mark the Poson Poya Day, today, the Premier asked the people to follow the "hallowed principles of non-violence and compassion" enshrined in Buddhism to coexist in peace and harmony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC