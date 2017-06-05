Sri Lanka PM calls on people to respect other religions and coexist in peace

June 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today called on the Sri Lankans to learn to respect other religions, cultures and individuals for peaceful coexistence. In a message to mark the Poson Poya Day, today, the Premier asked the people to follow the "hallowed principles of non-violence and compassion" enshrined in Buddhism to coexist in peace and harmony.

