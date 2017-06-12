Slaves to Appearance ~ Dharmavidya
Continuing the commentary on the Summary of Faith and Practice - we are working backwards toward the beginning at the moment... The term sophistication has a number of related meanings, most of them pejorative. The history of the word lies in the classical world of Greece and Rome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC