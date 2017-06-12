Slaves to Appearance ~ Dharmavidya

Slaves to Appearance ~ Dharmavidya

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lotusinthemud

Continuing the commentary on the Summary of Faith and Practice - we are working backwards toward the beginning at the moment... The term sophistication has a number of related meanings, most of them pejorative. The history of the word lies in the classical world of Greece and Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC