Post your comment

Insiders at the National Office of Buddhism at Phuttha Monthon are allegedly involved in corruption involving 60 million baht at 12 temples. The police Counter-Corruption Division will forward a case involving four state officials suspected to have embezzled 60 million baht in temple maintenance funds to the National Anti-Corruption Commission this week.
