Museum Debuts Unique, Unduplicable Sculpture Art, a Rock of...
The H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum is exhibiting A Rock of Horizontal Charm, an unparalleled masterpiece of Yun Sculpture. For a limited time, visitors can receive free admission to the museum and witness the unsurpassed natural beauty of the superb sculpture art first hand.
