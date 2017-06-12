Karmapa Said He Left a Message When He Escaped Tibet in 1999

Tibetan spiritual leader Ogyen Trinley Dorje, the 17th Karmapa, looks on as he sits in front of a portrait of the Dalai Lama during a function commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Tibetan Institute of Medicine and Astrology in Dharmsala, India, June 2, 2011. Karmapa Rinpoche, the head of Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism who is often regarded by international media as the third-highest Tibetan lama, said he will return to Tibet and "share the happiness and misery" with Tibetans when the situation allows him to be beneficial to them.

