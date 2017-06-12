Inner Peace: Wisdom marries awareness...

Inner Peace: Wisdom marries awareness with consciousness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A friend recently loaned me the above book. According to Wikipedia, Ajahn Sumedho was born Robert Karr Jackman on July 27, 1934, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC