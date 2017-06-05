Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
There are 1 comment on the Lotusinthemud story from Sunday Jun 4, titled Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya. In it, Lotusinthemud reports that:
Question:I read something the other day to the effect that, the universe is like an enlightenment machine, which converts ignorance into awakening. To exist is to be subject to its influence and propelled towards enlightenment regardless of the individual's intentions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.
|
#1 Sunday Jun 4
And what is enlightenment? We have a tendency to attempt to define our existence as one thing or another. Personally I think it's just another way of separating and categorizing. Your question implies that one is separate from the universe, as if enlightenment is something we don't already posses. If you strip down everything that makes you who you are; emotions, physical body, thoughts and so on what remains?
We are not separate from the universe, we are simply having an experience from which the universe is experiencing itself.
If this is the case then whatever is happening is the direct result of what we are putting into our experiences. If we seek enlightenment we are provided with experiences to direct that cause. If we are filled with anger and frustration we receive more of that.
We are the creators of our experience via reaction to the circumstances. How one reacts to any given experience creates the reality one will explore. I'm sure you've heard it before, the journey begins within, going within and so on.
You are the universe and your intentions drive your experience.
But what do I know? Nothing at all.:)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC