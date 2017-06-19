Heaven and Hell: New exhibition at the San Antonio Museum of Art explores Pure Land Buddhism

On June 16, the San Antonio Museum of Art opened Heaven and Hell: Salvation and Retribution in Pure Land Buddhism, the first exhibition in the U.S. to explore in detail one of the most popular forms of Buddhism throughout Asia. Featuring approximately 70 worksA-including paintings, sculpture, and decorative objectsA-the exhibition contrasts the visions of heaven and hell, ideas that are central to Pure Land Buddhism.

