Heaven and Hell: New exhibition at th...

Heaven and Hell: New exhibition at the San Antonio Museum of Art explores Pure Land Buddhism

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

On June 16, the San Antonio Museum of Art opened Heaven and Hell: Salvation and Retribution in Pure Land Buddhism, the first exhibition in the U.S. to explore in detail one of the most popular forms of Buddhism throughout Asia. Featuring approximately 70 worksA-including paintings, sculpture, and decorative objectsA-the exhibition contrasts the visions of heaven and hell, ideas that are central to Pure Land Buddhism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC