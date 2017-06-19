Heaven and Hell: New exhibition at the San Antonio Museum of Art explores Pure Land Buddhism
On June 16, the San Antonio Museum of Art opened Heaven and Hell: Salvation and Retribution in Pure Land Buddhism, the first exhibition in the U.S. to explore in detail one of the most popular forms of Buddhism throughout Asia. Featuring approximately 70 worksA-including paintings, sculpture, and decorative objectsA-the exhibition contrasts the visions of heaven and hell, ideas that are central to Pure Land Buddhism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC