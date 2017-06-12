Delhi Police recover stolen 12th cent...

Delhi Police recover stolen 12th century idol of revered Tibetan saint

Monday Jun 5

In a heartwarming tale, a rare 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa was recovered by the Delhi Police. Terton Pema Lingpa is a revered Tibetan saint and siddha of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, and thus the recovery was especially important, as the idol holds both sentimental and religious value for Tibetans.

Chicago, IL

