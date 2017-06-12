Delhi Police recover stolen 12th century idol of revered Tibetan saint

In a heartwarming tale, a rare 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa was recovered by the Delhi Police. Terton Pema Lingpa is a revered Tibetan saint and siddha of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, and thus the recovery was especially important, as the idol holds both sentimental and religious value for Tibetans.

