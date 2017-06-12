Delhi Police recover stolen 12th century idol of revered Tibetan saint
In a heartwarming tale, a rare 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa was recovered by the Delhi Police. Terton Pema Lingpa is a revered Tibetan saint and siddha of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, and thus the recovery was especially important, as the idol holds both sentimental and religious value for Tibetans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC