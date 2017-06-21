China Tibetan cultural exchange delegation visits Vienna

With pictures and documents, Hao Shiyuan, an academy member from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and head of the delegation, gave a lecture on Tibetan Culture and Tibetan Buddhism at the Vienna University during their first day's visit. "I learn about that there are radio and TV broadcasting, newspaper, and even mobile phone apps available in Tibetan languages, for the very first time", said Dr. Rudolf Schneider at the university, adding that this form of lectures and direct exchanges with scholars from China would help get rid of the biases among some westerners.

