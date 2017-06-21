China Tibetan cultural exchange deleg...

China Tibetan cultural exchange delegation visits Vienna

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

With pictures and documents, Hao Shiyuan, an academy member from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and head of the delegation, gave a lecture on Tibetan Culture and Tibetan Buddhism at the Vienna University during their first day's visit. "I learn about that there are radio and TV broadcasting, newspaper, and even mobile phone apps available in Tibetan languages, for the very first time", said Dr. Rudolf Schneider at the university, adding that this form of lectures and direct exchanges with scholars from China would help get rid of the biases among some westerners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC