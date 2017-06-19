Chance to see sacred relics of Buddha, disciples July 7-9

Kota Kinabalu: Twenty-one sacred relics of the Buddha and His disciples will be put on public display for the first time in Sabah next month. Also called by its generic term "sarira", the relics are the sacred remains of the Buddha or enlightened Buddhist masters that were found among their cremated ashes and in different forms such as a crystalised bone, pearl or crystal-like bead-shaped objects, some of which are in various colours.

