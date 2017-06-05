Buddhist Nuns Suffer Hostility, Sexis...

Buddhist Nuns Suffer Hostility, Sexism & A Frustrated Dalai Lama

BANGKOK, Thailand -- An American Buddhist nun said the U.S. Embassy rescued her from Thai men who wanted to kidnap her, but they later allegedly burned down her temple dormitory because she intentionally disobeys Thai Buddhist clergy by supporting women to become nuns. Leaura M. Naomi's confrontation earlier this year is the most vivid example of a wider revolution by women across Southeast Asia demanding equality to allow female ordinations within Theravada Buddhism.

