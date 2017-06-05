Why you can't have an exotic funeral in Colo.
DENVER People don't generally think about how they want to celebrate the inevitable, but a few do. They may want a traditional party or they may want something more unusual: A sky burial in the mountains, a Viking funeral by a lake or if they're really into history, they may want to get mummified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC