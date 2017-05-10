What we need to learn from Nepal and Sri Lanka
'There is an observable difference between Nepalis and Lankans and the rest of us.' 'It would serve us well to understand where this difference comes from and, if it is something that is better in some way, how it is that we can access it,' says Aakar Patel.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
