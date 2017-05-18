Tibetan monks are evicted from their homes

End of the iconic hillside monastery: Tibetan monks and nuns are evicted from their homes and told 'to integrate into modern life' as China bulldozes renowned Buddhism centre in religious crackdown Residents at one of the world's largest centres of Tibetan Buddhism have been evicted and their homes have been destroyed in a bid to cut the area's population in half. Authorities in China are seeking to cut the population at Larung Gar, a world renowned Buddhism centre down to 5,000.

