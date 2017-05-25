The Tibet, India and China Triangular Tangle
As India enters a period when a great economic expansion is most possible, it would be unwise for it to get involved in an expensive and debilitating international rivalry Tibet is not only India's largest geographical neighbour but also its most significant in terms of the environmental impact. Many major Indian rivers like the Brahmaputra, Indus and Sutlej originate in Tibet.
