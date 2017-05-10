Thailand celebrated Buddha Day on May 10

Thailand celebrated Buddha Day on May 10

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Merinews

In Thailand, Buddha Day was observed on May 10 just like in India, though in many other Buddhist countries, the day is celebrated on different dates. During my visit to Thailand during the first week of May, I visited a few Buddha temples in Bangkok where the preparations were on for the celebration of the Buddha Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr 21 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar '17 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC