Thailand celebrated Buddha Day on May 10
In Thailand, Buddha Day was observed on May 10 just like in India, though in many other Buddhist countries, the day is celebrated on different dates. During my visit to Thailand during the first week of May, I visited a few Buddha temples in Bangkok where the preparations were on for the celebration of the Buddha Day.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
