Test for Yogi from Babasaheb book
Lucknow, May 14: About 50 Dalit families in Moradabad have threatened to convert to some other religion if the Yogi Adityanath government fails to take immediate measures to stop attacks by the "saffron brigade" on their caste brethren. The statement of intent echoes a milestone protest over half a century ago when atrocities against Dalits had prompted Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to adopt Buddhism with a group of followers on October 14, 1956.
