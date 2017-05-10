Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on Vesak
Vesak is a time when Buddhists come together to reflect on the birth, enlightenment and passing of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. "Around the world, Buddhists will visit their local temples to pray, and to offer gifts to show respect and gratitude to the Buddha for his life and wisdom.
