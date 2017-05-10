State can't have any religion: CJ
In every religion, there is an opportunist group that explains religion in its own way and this ultimately benefits vested interests, Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha has said. "If we analyse the holy books of every religion, we see all of them talk about people's welfare and different issues of life, and about how to go about life, shunning the path of internal conflict, jealousy and malice," he said.
