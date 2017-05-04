Spiritual Astrology - The Three High Moons of the Northern Hemisphere Spring
As you know from the recent Full Moon Buddha Birthday article, this Full Moon is the second "High Moon" of Spring, aka "the Wesak Festival." The third "High Moon" of the Northern Hemisphere Spring will be the Full Moon of Gemini/Sagittarius, called the "Christ Fest."
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
