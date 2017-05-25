Sedona's Goldenstein Gallery to Host Tibetan Sand Mandala at L'Auberge de Sedona
Believing that art is a living-breathing encounter, Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience for the public. From the special events in the gallery to satellite exhibits shown publicly citywide they have strived to involve people in interactive ways...bringing artist and collector together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya
|Jun 4
|BuddhaRandom
|1
|Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature?
|May 31
|Julius the Jules
|1
|Great Buddhism Podcast
|May 28
|Brian
|1
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr '17
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC