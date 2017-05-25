Sedona's Goldenstein Gallery to Host ...

Sedona's Goldenstein Gallery to Host Tibetan Sand Mandala at L'Auberge de Sedona

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Believing that art is a living-breathing encounter, Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience for the public. From the special events in the gallery to satellite exhibits shown publicly citywide they have strived to involve people in interactive ways...bringing artist and collector together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inevitable Awakening ~ Dharmavidya Jun 4 BuddhaRandom 1
Did Gautama Buddha see a mystical creature? May 31 Julius the Jules 1
Great Buddhism Podcast May 28 Brian 1
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC