Philosophical application of Precepts of Buddhism should be included in everyday living - PM

May 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the precepts of Buddhism based on the concept of universal compassion, should inspire us to include its philosophical application in everyday living, while also reviewing new ways of sharing it with a hurting world. Issuing a message to mark the Vesak, the Premier said in observing Vesak "we find the time to engage in activities of piety and sharing of alms with those in need."

