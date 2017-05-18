Nepal President calls for greater con...

Nepal President calls for greater connectivity with Sri Lanka

Sunday May 14

May 14, Kandy: Nepal and Sri Lanka are excellent pearls hung in the Indian Ocean which should have greater connectivity, said Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Sunday addressing the closing ceremony of the 14th UN Vesak Day Celebrations. President Bhandari participated as the Chief Guest in the closing ceremony of the international Vesak Day Celebrations held at the premises of the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy this evening.

Chicago, IL

