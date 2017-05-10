Modi should postpone Colombo Trip to avoid betraying Tamils and...
Modi should postpone the Colombo Trip to avoid betraying the Tamils and the Hindus in Sri Lanka by visiting during the Wesak, a Mahavamsa Sinhala-Buddhist religious day." NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modi should postpone the Colombo Trip to avoid betraying the Tamils and the Hindus in Sri Lanka by visiting during the Wesak, a Mahavamsa Sinhala-Buddhist religious day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC