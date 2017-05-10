Miami Artist Metis Atash Makes Dallas Debut with Buddha Statues Covered in 24,000 Crystals
Miami artist Metis Atash opens her first exhibit in Dallas this Saturday. The pieces in Buddha Goes Punk are inspired by pop art, fashion and Buddhism and are covered in thousands of Swarovski crystals.
