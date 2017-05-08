Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us a...

Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us are opting for a gentler brand of ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Independent.ie

Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us are opting for a gentler brand of faith with a focus on contemplation Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world. http://www.independent.ie/life/irelands-buddhists-why-more-of-us-are-opting-for-a-gentler-brand-of-faith-with-a-focus-on-contemplation-35681672.html Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr 21 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr 11 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar '17 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC