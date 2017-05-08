Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us are opting for a gentler brand of ...
Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us are opting for a gentler brand of faith with a focus on contemplation Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world. http://www.independent.ie/life/irelands-buddhists-why-more-of-us-are-opting-for-a-gentler-brand-of-faith-with-a-focus-on-contemplation-35681672.html Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC