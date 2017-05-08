Ireland's Buddhists: Why more of us are opting for a gentler brand of faith with a focus on contemplation Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world. http://www.independent.ie/life/irelands-buddhists-why-more-of-us-are-opting-for-a-gentler-brand-of-faith-with-a-focus-on-contemplation-35681672.html Over the last decade the practice of mindfulness has been thriving in Ireland as people seek inner respite from an increasingly hectic world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.